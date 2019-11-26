KUWAIT: A survey on social violence by the Kuwait Society for Human Rights showed 54 percent of women (of various nationalities) in Kuwait are victims of violence. The survey was presented by lawyer Atyab Al-Shatti during a symposium titled ‘towards a national vision to eradicate violence against women.’ Psychological abuse tops the list (45 percent), followed by physical abuse at 36 percent, sexual abuse at 16 percent and economic abuse at 2 percent. The percentage of victims not informing authorities about domestic violence is 78 percent. The ages of those surveyed range from 17 to 57 years – a total of 320 respondents of both genders. – Al-Rai