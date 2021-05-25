NEW DELHI: Kuwait’s Ambassador to India Jassem Al-Najem said yesterday another shipload of relief supplies has arrived in Indian port as part of the sea bridge and that more ships are arriving in Indian ports loaded with medical oxygen to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Ambassador Najem said on arrival of the Indian navy ship carrying 210 tons of oxygen and 1,200 oxygen cylinders that the second stage of aid supply from Kuwait is to fill the deficit in shortage of medical supplies in India in wake of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and to help lessen the suffering of the friendly Indian people.

In the first stage of the sea bridge, three military ships and a merchant ship had set off from the Shuwaikh and the Shuaiba ports with 215 metric tons of liquid oxygen and 2,600 metric tons of aid. Kuwait is in the forefront of world countries providing large quantities of oxygen to India.

Najem added that the sea and air bridge that carries the huge empty oxygen tanks to Kuwait aims to transport a total of 1,400 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen, making Kuwait one of the countries in the world supplying highest quantity of oxygen to India.

A Kuwait Air Force plane had landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the New Delhi loaded with 40 tons of relief materials provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, medicines and other medical supplies and various relief materials. – KUNA