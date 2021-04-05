KUWAIT: Undersecretary of Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) Lieutenant General Essam Al-Naham underlined yesterday the importance of unifying security efforts among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), through cooperation and coordination between various security sectors to deal with crime in all its forms. Naham made these remarks in a speech at the 11th meeting of MoI’s undersecretaries in the GCC countries, held in Riyadh, through video conferencing.

A statement issued by MoI’s General Department of Security Relations and Media said that Al-Naham welcomed in his speech the secretaries of the Interior Ministries in the GCC countries, stressing the depth of security relations between them and the continuous coordination to reach the Gulf security integration that everyone seeks.

He thanked and showed gratitude to the Secretariat General of the GCC for their great efforts in strengthening joint Gulf security coordination and cooperation. The meeting discussed common security issues that contribute to strengthening the process of joint Gulf security cooperation in the GCC countries, identifying the latest developments in the region, and coordinating efforts as required at the current stage. – KUNA