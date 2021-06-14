KUWAIT: Ministry of Interior evacuated 140 citizens and residents that were stuck on Failaka Island due to the bad weather conditions this weekend. Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah supervised the evacuation process, said the ministry’s security media and public relations department in a press statement yesterday.

It noted that the coast guards were able to transfer the stranded people to safe grounds securely, and the ministry also provided staffed ambulances to check their well being. The Ministry of Interior called upon sea-goers to contact the coast guards at: 1-880-888 in case of emergency. – KUNA