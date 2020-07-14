Interior Minister Anas Al-Saleh

KUWAIT: The interior ministry announced Monday dismantling of a money laundering ring, arresting two suspects and seizing valuable assets in a massive operation across the country. The move came after months of continuous monitoring and tracking of the criminal network as part of the ministry’s efforts to counter money laundering, bribery, illicit gains and illegal acts that jeopardize public interest, the ministry said in a press statement.

It revealed that after completing relevant investigations, police forces raided the hideout of the ring’s mastermind and main suspect at a chalet in Bnaider. Police also searched four other sites used by the suspect – a house, a farm in Wafra and apartments in Kuwait City and Salmiya. The ministry added that security forces that raided these sites confiscated valuables including luxury and classic cars, motorbikes, expensive watches and jewelry, sums of money in different currencies and cartons of alcoholic drinks.

Relevant bodies arrested one suspected ring member at Kuwait International Airport prior to his departure from the country, the ministry disclosed. The ministry stressed that investigations are ongoing to apprehend all members of the network, and once all investigations are completed, the suspects will be put on trial. – KUNA