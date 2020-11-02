KUWAIT: Chairman Faisal Bader Al-Sayer and CEO Mubarak Naser Al-Sayer CEO with business heads

KUWAIT: Mohamed Naser Al-Sayer & Sons has received three prestigious awards from Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) for their outstanding achievement and excellent teamwork:

1.Toyota Marketing Award for Excellence (Vehicle)

2.Toyota Marketing Award Overall

3.Customer Delight Excellence Award

The award program is a platform where Toyota Motor Corporation confirms that the distributor activities are aligned with their goal of “always better cars” and “always better service.”

Al-Sayer Board of Directors Faisal Bader Al-Sayer Chairman, Mubarak Naser Al-Sayer CEO along with Bengt Schultz COO congratulated business heads including Martin Aherne Business Director Toyota Group Sales, Ibrahim Al-Fouzan Business Director Toyota Group Service Division, Desmond Lew Business Director Parts, Accessories and Group Logistics along with all their team members for this spectacular achievement.

According to Mubarak Naser Al-Sayer “The Toyota Way consist of 5 elements, Challenge, Kaizen, Genchi Genbutsu, Teamwork, and Respect. Daily practice of Toyota Way by each team member brought the remarkable achievement to MNSS. Such achievement is a solid foundation to build on success going forward, is a great inspiration in such unprecedented times and tough market challenges in 2020 to work even stronger together to keep delivering best in town service”.

Winning the Customer Delight Excellence Award for 2019 marked Group’s achievement for 12 consecutive years, Toyota Kuwait one of the few distributors worldwide ever to achieve this. With the aim of providing always better service, to become the most admired dealer in town, distributors across the globe are continuously implementing various activities which are being evaluated through the Customer Delight Excellence Award program by TMC. The award program expresses the appreciation for distributors’ outstanding activities to enhance overall customer service competency.

“Toyota is making ever better cars – for peace of mind ownership experience. Thank you, Our valued customers for your trust and unlimited support. The achievement of this great award reassures our commitment and consistent effort to provide best customer service despite tough market conditions” commented Bengt Schultz.

Al-Sayer is always passionate to deliver outstanding customer service, treating employees and customers like family, continuously working together to put a smile on the face of every customer. Going forward each year is an opportunity building on previous years of achievements in outstanding customer service by providing exceptional service to our customers, we are always in fore-front to improve our Toyota operations through current network of five showrooms, six service centers, which includes the recently opened Fahaheel Service Center as well as 16 spare Parts branches.