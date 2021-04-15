KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad announced the vaccination of 4,400 workers of Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company of all nationalities yesterday. In a statement to KUNA, Sanad affirmed that the ministry’s team will continue to vaccinate workers of cooperative societies and other services departments in residential areas. Sanad had previously announced the provision of two portable units for vaccinations in every governorate, aiming to vaccinate workers in key areas.

As the number of people in Kuwait who have received their COVID-19 vaccination approaches 800,000, health authorities are looking to accelerate vaccinations in Ramadan with the hope of reaching one million vaccinated people soon, which health officials say should help curb a rise in daily infections. – Agencies