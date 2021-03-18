KUWAIT: Kuwait is set to receive Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ninth batch on Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday. Assistant Undersecretary for Medicines and Medical Supplies at the Ministry Dr Abdullah Al-Bader affirmed that the ministry contracted with the international company Pfizer directly.

He stressed that the ministry constantly and carefully monitors the vaccines’ safety after their use, in addition to following up information and data on the safety, efficacy and quality of vaccines locally and globally and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

Bader called on citizens and residents to register on the vaccination platform while taking all preventive measures and avoiding contact with others and ensuring the implementation of the physical distancing strategy. – KUNA