KUWAIT: The health ministry has set up a high-level probe panel to investigate the causes of the death of Mohammad Barjas Al-Mishari, a Kuwaiti citizen, at Jahra Hospital two days ago. The ministry is determined to find the true causes of the incident and take the appropriate legal measures if there is any medical error, it said in a statement Saturday evening. Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah has been personally following up the incident, while Director of Jahra Health Directorate Dr Ahmad Al-Husseini affirmed the ministry has zero tolerance for medical errors. – KUNA