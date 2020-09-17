KUWAIT: The ministry of health will open a drive-through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing station in Subhan on Sunday, an MoH official said yesterday. The new station, to open upon instructions of Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah, will conduct swab tests and is part of the MoH’s efforts to conduct as many tests as possible to contribute to curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr Fahad Al-Qemlas, Director of Public Health, told KUNA.

The new station will start receiving people at 5:30 pm in its initial operation phase while an assessment of the service takes place, he said, before increasing working hours. People wishing to undergo swab tests can make an appointment through the ministry’s website: www.moh.gov.kw. This tool will start working with the operation of the Subhan testing facility. The objective of the appointment is to avoid crowds, he said.

This is the third testing station following ones at Jaber Al-Ahmad Stadium and Jazeera’s Park ‘n Fly testing facility, Qemlas noted. He said the previous two facilities were set up and operated by Kuwaiti employees who carry out over 2,700 swab tests per day. The new facility in Subhan, in full compliance with health and safety measures, can test up to 1,000 people per day in its initial phase, he said.

The drive-thru testing stations, Qemlas explained, are primarily aimed at testing people who were in close contact with infected persons. He called on people who take the swab test appointment to download the “Shlonik” application on their smartphones, which provides important information about the pandemic and how to deal with it. – KUNA