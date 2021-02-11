KUWAIT: The ministry of health announced yesterday the launch of five additional COVID-19 vaccination centers, bringing the total number to 15 centers, in addition two halls at Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref.

The new vaccination locations are South Khaitan health center in the Farwaniya health district, Abdulrahman Al-Zaid health center in Hawally health district, Northwest Sulaibikhat health center in the Capital health district, Sabah Al-Ahmad health center in Ahmadi health district and Nahdha health center in Jahra health district.

Earlier in the week, the ministry announced the launch of COVID-19 vaccination centers at Masayel health center, Naseem health center, Meteb Obaid Al-Shalahi health center, Siddeeq health center, Hamad Al-Humaidhi and Sheikha Al-Sadirawi health centers. Vaccinations are also offered at Northern Ardhiya health center, Salwa specialist center, Hamad Al-Saleh health center, East Ahmadi health center and Jaber Al-Ahmad center. – KUNA