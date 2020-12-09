MoH employees, dependents can fly directly to Kuwait

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular yesterday allowing health ministry employees and their first-degree relatives to travel directly to Kuwait. Passengers from 34 countries are banned from flying directly to the country, and instead have to spend at least 14 days in a third country before travelling to Kuwait.

Yesterday’s DGCA circular was addressed to all airlines operating at Kuwait International Airport. It said all health ministry employees who have valid residency or hold valid entry visas are allowed to travel to Kuwait via direct flights or transit. Passengers who are first-degree relatives (husband, wife, children) of health ministry employees are allowed to travel to Kuwait via direct flights or transit, provided they have a valid residency or valid entry visa.

The circular assured the Kuwait Mobile ID app can be used at all ports and airports, adding preventive health measures in force by the health ministry will be applied to all abovementioned categories. Kuwait Times confirmed the issuance of this circular by DGCA Director General Yousef Al-Fouzan.