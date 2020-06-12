KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health announced Friday 520 new infections of the coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the total to 34,952. Deaths reached 285 with the addition of six fatalities within the last 24 hours.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press conference that the 520 infections included 232 Kuwaitis, 86 Indians, 53 Bangladeshis, 39 Egyptians and the rest of other nationalities.

Currently, there are 172 patients receiving treatment at intensive care wards, Dr. Al-Sanad revealed. Meanwhile, the health authorities conducted 2,985 swabs, in past the 24 hours, raising the count of such tests conducted in Kuwait to 330,129, Dr. Al-Sanad added. Earlier, the Health Ministry announced the recovery of 911 people from the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 25,048.

The ministry said in a statement to KUNA the patients were pronounced cured of the infection with the virus after conducting necessary medical examinations and taking standard procedures in such cases.