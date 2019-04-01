Cabinet also discusses bankruptcy draft law

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Higher Education did not authenticate any certificates issued by universities not recognized by the ministry due to their incompetence, Minister Dr Hamed Al-Azmi said yesterday. Al-Azmi briefed the cabinet about fake degree certificates and said all cases were referred to the public prosecution, Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement following a cabinet meeting. HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who chaired the meeting, said there would be zero tolerance to any form of corruption namely fake degree certificates, said Al-Saleh.

Meanwhile, the cabinet members discussed a draft law over bankruptcy, which would improve Kuwait’s status in World Bank index of businesses thus positively affecting the finance sector. The bill calls for legal settlements to take place outside the court house but should be ratified by the court, and places flexible rules for bankruptcy of small and medium size enterprises.

KUWAIT: Photos show ministers during the weekly cabinet meeting headed by HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. — KUNA photos

They also discussed a bill that would improve competition and disqualify harmful practices in a way that would benefit the national economy, said Al-Saleh. The cabinet, he added, approved an agreement with Lebanon over land transport of passengers and goods. The government executives assigned government authorities to implement recommendations related to collection of arrears from state departments.

The government expressed best wishes for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on advent of Isra and Me’raj, due on April 4. HH the Prime Minister briefed the cabinet about HH the Amir’s speech at the 30th Arab Summit that was held in Tunisia.

HH the Amir called on Arab countries to join hands to confront crises and challenges, and noted the dangerous ramifications of US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over Syrian Golan Heights. HH the Amir commended the Arab countries’ support of the Palestinian cause. On the other hand, the cabinet assigned the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fish Resources to distribute fish and shrimp plantation lots with the objective of preserving livestock.

It assigned the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART) to implement the regional road and railway projects in north and south of the country. The government instructed the Finance Ministry to settle legal conditions of contracts in the Free Trade Zone in Shuwaikh Area. The government, said Al-Saleh, congratulated Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Services Khaled Al-Roudhan for winning confidence of the parliament in the wake of his interpellation. HH the Prime Minister praised the solidarity the ministers shown for Al-Roudhan. – KUNA