KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) has introduced the most modern robot to fight fires in hazardous places as part of its efforts to modernize its firefighting and rescue equipment. KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad and Deputy Director General for the Firefighting Sector Major Gen Jamal Al-Bulaihees witnessed a live exercise of the robot in order to introduce it to service to fight fires in high-risk areas. The robot operates by remote control and has four cameras including a thermal one, a high-pressure water jet and a discovery system that can detect poisonous gases from afar. The robot can be used outdoors and indoors.

Bachelor evictions

The Kuwait Municipality PR department stressed on the continuation of filed inspections to monitor the presence of bachelors in private residential areas under the supervision of deputy director for Farwaniya and Mubarak Al-Kabeer affairs, Ammar Al-Ammar. The department also noted that bachelors had been evicted from 175 houses and that power was disconnected from 144 houses in the month of August.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun