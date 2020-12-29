KUWAIT: The ministry of commerce and industry announced yesterday that its commercial control and consumer protection unit seized 52,000 counterfeit packets of products imitating those of an international food brand.

The ministry said in a press statement that on the instructions of Commerce Minister Faisal Al-Medlej, inspectors have intensified their inspection rounds, which has enabled them to control goods that are sold to grocery stores without invoices.

Yesterday’s seizure of fake food products is considered the largest in the history of the commerce ministry, and those responsible for it will be referred to competent authorities, the statement added. – KUNA