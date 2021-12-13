KUWAIT: Mobil 1 along with Red Bull Racing is one of the most successful teams in recent Formula One history, winning 62 Formula One Grand Prix races, four Drivers’ and four Constructors’ World Championships during the last 15 years. The vast knowledge and expertise needed to succeed in Grand Prix Racing fits perfectly with the Mobil 1(tm) team’s approach: It’s about clear thinking, extensive research, and a combined effort of technology and creativity.

Commenting on the upgraded fuel, Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal, Christian Horner, said: “Winning in Formula One comes as a result of an incredibly intricate process whereby competitive advantage is assembled from a huge variety of elements, all the way from aerodynamics through to horsepower and creating the optimum fuel for the power unit”.

22 November 2021, Qatar:

Max Verstappen shrugged off a five-place grid penalty to claim second place and the point for fastest lap at the Qatar Grand Prix, limiting the damage to his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton, as the driver won F1’s first race at the Losail International Circuit from pole position. Sergio Pérez, meanwhile, recovered from a Q2 exit in qualifying and an 11th-place start to surge through the pack and claim a hard won and well-deserved fourth place at the flag.

With no fuel development permitted in 2020 and just one fuel specification allowed for this year, ExxonMobil’s diverse group of technicians focused their attention on the creation of a new formula for 2021, designing the new fuel in order to extract maximum performance from Honda’s RA621H power unit in the RB16B.

About Mobil 1 in Motorsports

Racing provides the Mobil brand the ultimate testing ground to improve the technology in our range of oils and lubricants. Through each race season, our advanced products are utilized in the racing vehicles to help improve their performance and efficiency. Mobil 1(tm) motor oils serve as the lubricant of choice for many of the world’s top race teams who compete in the most demanding and popular motorsports series in the world. The knowledge we gain through these partnerships is integral to how our scientists and engineers develop technologies and constantly push the boundaries.

About Mobil 1

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1 features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

KAICO (Kuwait Automotive Imports Co WLL- AlShaya & AlSagar), the only authorized distributers of Mobil 1(tm) Oil since 75 years in Kuwait, has always been proactive in providing the best facilities in the Kuwait market, which is a component in the company’s strategy that the customer’s satisfaction always comes first.