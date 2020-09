KUWAIT: Police found the body of a missing girl inside the water tank of her family’s home in Jahra yesterday. A search for the six-year-old girl had been underway since she went missing from her family’s home on Friday. The interior ministry announced late yesterday that police were able to find the victim’s body. Investigations have been launched to determine the circumstances behind the incident. The girl’s father had earlier made an impassioned appeal to the public to help find his daughter.