Minor earthquake detected in Kuwait 12/05/2021

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Earthquake Monitoring Network recorded yesterday an earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale in southwest Kuwait. The earthquake occurred at 10:12am at a depth of 8 kilometers.