Ministry to cut unpaid lines

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Communications urged all landline subscribers to pay their phone bills and warned that automated service cutting would start this month for those who fail to pay overdue bills. The Ministry said in a statement that it would follow the same standard procedures by sending a first warning message next Sunday, a second one on April 21 and finally cut the service on April 28 for those who do not comply. It added that that maximum limit after which the service would be cut is KD 50 for house landlines and KD 100 for commercial ones. The ministry announced that subscribers could pay their bills online at www.moc.kw and the e-government gate at www.e.gov.kw and that they could also inquire about their bills by calling 123.- KUNA