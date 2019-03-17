Ministry to announce teachers’ vacancies online; expats can apply

Co-ops union to build ‘Kuwait’s largest’ logistics warehouses

KUWAIT: Ministry of Education (MOE) Undersecretary Saud Al-Harbi yesterday approved an online ad to be posted on the ministry’s website to officially declare the ministry’s requirements to recruit teachers, including expatriates, to work in public schools during the 2019-2020 school year. The ad said English, French, Science, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Geology and Physical Education teachers are needed, said official sources, noting that online applications will be possible once the ad is uploaded on the MoE website today.

Logistics warehouses

Chairman of Kuwait Union of Consumers Cooperative Societies (KUCCS) Khaled Al-Hudhaiban said construction of the union’s logistics warehouses located over a total area of 6,000 square meters in Suliabiya, the largest in Kuwait, have been completed, adding these warehouses will secure the supply of food supplies to various co-ops. He said the union’s emergency plan entails providing at least six months of supplies in stock and that the new warehouses will use the latest technologies and follow the highest international standards.

Tobacco shipment

Finance Minister Nayef Al-Hajraf said that in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the customs department managed to foil an attempt to fake documents needed to release a shipment of 700 cartons of a tobacco company and referred the matter to the public prosecution. Responding to a parliamentary inquiry from MP Khalil Al-Saleh, Hajraf explained that custom inspectors and MoH’s tobacco testing inspectors investigated charges of manipulation against the accused company, filed a citation and referred the matter to the public prosecution to investigate both the forgery and evasion.

Inactive teams

The Ministry of Social Affairs’ manager of community development Nadia Al-Azmi said 30 voluntary teams had been inactive and had not contacted the ministry since their establishment, noting that the ministry is currently studying the cases pending a decision to write them off or allow them to continue operations after giving them warning notices. Azmi added that the total number of voluntary teams registered with the ministry is 180, in addition to 16 pending ones and four that had been annulled on their requests. Azmi said a meeting will be held tomorrow with various charities and voluntary teams registered to discuss the system to be followed in collecting donations during the month of Ramadan.

By A Saleh