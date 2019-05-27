KUWAIT: A fire at a storage facility belonging to the Ministry of Social Affairs was extinguished by firefighters late on Sunday, without any casualties, an official said. Despite being located within the ministry’s social welfare homes complex, the storeroom is far from the homes themselves, and presented no danger to occupants, a ministry spokesman said. The ministry along with the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate plan to investigate the causes behind the incident, added the assistant undersecretary for cooperation Abdulaziz Shuaib. — KUNA