By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The ministry of defense yesterday started receiving applications for the first batch of female non-commissioned officers and personnel from women who want to join the Kuwaiti army. Around 50 women who met the conditions went to register at the Mubarakiya Camps on the Fourth Ring Road on the first day. They came in person after registering online at: https://vc.kuwaitarmy.gov.kw.

The administration and manpower authority of the ministry of defense has earlier announced accepting registrations from Kuwaiti women holding university degrees, diplomas and certificates of 12th grade, 11th grade and lower.

The available specializations for holders of university degrees and diplomas include communication, administration, networks, electronics, typing, data entry, computer network security, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, mechatronics engineering, cold welding, law, security inspection and physical education. Registration is open online till Jan 2, 2022.