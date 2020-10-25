KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs Rana Al-Fares signs an agreement with Kuwait Society for Human Rights on worker safety yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Rana Al-Fares has signed a cooperation agreement with Kuwait Society for Human Rights regarding safety of personnel at workplaces. Fares said in a statement on Sunday that “ensuring labor rights in any enterprise boosts work environment safety,” noting the ministry approach to boosting such rights as “a value and practice”.

The minister also indicated that signing the agreement will be ultimately followed with adoption of a broad national strategy for workers’ safety. It is the first time the department has inked such an agreement with a public welfare association for safety of the workers, Fares added.

Chairman of Kuwait Society for Human Rights Khaled Al-Humaidi, stated the necessity of the agreement for the society, branding it “a practical embodiment of a serious partnership” with a government department. Workplace hazards vary from one sector to another. Risks for workers at oil installations, for example, are much higher than those in other sectors. – KUNA