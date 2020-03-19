By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry received 527 complaints over its hotline on Wednesday, while its teams checked 370 pharmacies and stores and issued 97 citations. Three stores were closed for failure to comply with the law and ministry decisions taken in precaution against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile, seven stores that were previously closed for the same reason were re-opened after their owners signed undertakings pledging to avoid repeating the violations. The ministry also said that it monitored 38 ration stores, and checked 15 bakeries, 42 butcher shops, livestock markets, and 104 vegetable stores.

Municipality hotline

Kuwait Municipality received 230 complaints on its WhatsApp number from March 12-18, Municipality Spokesman Mohammad Al-Mutairi said. He added that the highest number of complaints was in Jahra governorate at 56, followed by Ahmadi at 43, while Hawally and Farwaniya had the same number of complaints at 39, Capital was fourth at 30 and finally, Mubarak Al-Kabeer at 23 complaints.

He said 50 calls were received over the hotline “139” from citizens and expats inquiring about decisions and circulars. The emergency department operates 24 hours and receives complaints through WhatsApp at 24727732, and through its hotline at 139, he added.

In other news, Kuwait Municipality said Jahra teams carried out a campaign in the governorate covering 71 stores, which resulted in issuing 20 citations for not following hygiene rules, in addition to 11 citations related to signboards. Separately, the Municipality’s Funerals Affairs Director Dr Faisal Al-Awadhi said a team of volunteers washed and sterilized all cemeteries’ buildings. He said this comes as part of social contribution to protect mourners and family members.

Food distribution

The Public Authority for Manpower plans to carry out a campaign to distribute food products to security guards at its 24 buildings, Director General Ahmad Al-Mousa said. “This step comes in appreciation of their efforts as those employees are considered an important part of the authority,” he said.