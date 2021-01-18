KUWAIT: Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed on the importance of “the patronage by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Excellence and Creativity Youth Award, which is annually supervised by the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs.

In a statement to the press Sunday, the minister said such patronage reflects on His Highness’s interest in supporting and caring for distinguished Kuwaiti youths. The minister made his remarks, after chairing a meeting of the supreme committee for the award, which was held at the Ministry of Youth headquarters, noting that the award includes 10 important areas for the development of the nation.

The minister added this year’s version of the competition witnessed high-level of youth participations. Mutairi said the meeting reviewed the plan of the committee and the mechanism followed in announcing the winners of the current version, which will be full of distinguished youth cadres who have made distinguished contributions. – KUNA