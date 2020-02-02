By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Last month, the interior ministry launched a WhatsApp number for the public for quick and easy communication with the ministry regarding various issues. The WhatsApp hotline 99324092 was published on the website of the ministry and on other social media apps. The hotline operates 24/7 to receive complaints, suggestions, reports or queries for the Traffic Department. This service is also available in English for non-Arabic speakers.

The hotline receives an average of 121 messages daily, but this number is increasing with time, as more people are using it every day. Currently, 10 administrative employees are handling this line, in addition to a large number of responders in all the governorates to deal with the reports.

The number is connected to various sectors of the interior ministry and other ministries and institutions. It deals with the Ministry of Public Works, Public Authority for Roads and Transportation, Kuwait Municipality and others.

Different sectors of the interior ministry all have accounts on various social media under the General Directorate for Security Relations and Media. An expat sent a traffic violation to this number with the photo of the violation attached to this number on Saturday. Although it was the weekend, he received a response within 10 minutes. The information center required the address, and informed him that the report will be transferred to the Traffic Department and it will take the necessary action.