KUWAIT: The Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Ministry said claims on social media about a foreign object found inside the women’s prayer area of Abu Talha Al-Ansari Mosque in Doha are untrue. The ministry said the Capital mosques’ department coordinated with the interior ministry, the mosque was evacuated and nothing suspicious was fund.

Two fires

Fire broke out in a Jahra mall, so firemen responded, led by Maj Ibrahim Al-Sabra and Maj Thamer Al-Mutairi. The fire was in the basement of the complex. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, a Salmiya building was on fire, so Bidaa and Salmiya fire stations responded, led by Lt Col Khalifa Al-Suwaidi and Maj Bader Al-Kandari. The eight-storey building was evacuated and the fire was put out.

Child found

A missing child was found inside a mosque in Fintas yesterday. Reports had circulated on social media about a boy who went missing after going out of his family’s house alone. The boy’s father eventually found him inside a mosque, according to police. In other news, the Interior Ministry announced that it launched in investigation into a citizen’s claims that airport security officers failed to carry out their duties appropriately.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun