Ministry bans sheep, Arabic coffee exports

MOCI – Ministry of the Commerce and Industry

By Meshaal Al-Enezi

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a decision yesterday to ban the export of domestic and imported sheep and goats starting March 1, 2020, and another decision to ban the export and re-export of cardamom and Arabic coffee for three months.

The two decisions were made following inspection tours at local markets, the ministry said, explaining that they would help the ministry have more control over the market and avoid price manipulations.

“The crackdowns revealed that some suppliers were storing cardamom and coffee for re-exporting to neighboring countries where they can sell their products for higher prices compared to Kuwait,” the sources explained, noting that this practice has created a shortage of the two items in the local market.