KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah and Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel pose for a group photo with medical staff at Al-Joan center. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah and Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel visited Al-Joan center quarantine to check on the wellbeing of citizens and services provided there.

The two ministers closely observed the medical and security systems in the center, as well as means of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

They directed the working teams to provide sufficient amounts of medicine supplies and exert more efforts to meet the daily needs of citizens in the center, the ministry noted. They also hailed the tremendous efforts of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health’s staff to fight the virus, it added. – KUNA