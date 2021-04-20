KUWAIT: The Cabinet studied during its weekly meeting the committee’s recommendation on the Health Insurance Hospitals Company (HIHC), and was informed about coordination procedures between the Ministry of Health and the HIHC regarding a joint cooperation to operate the HIHC’s system to achieve the desired goal of establishing it as quickly as possible to help reflect positively on health services in the country.

In addition, the ministers were briefed on the economic affairs committee on the second report of Kuwait’s higher energy commission, and they lauded efforts made by the concerned bodies to provide clean and renewable energy to achieve sustainable development, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Moreover, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah informed the ministers about the telephone call he received from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on distinguished ties between the two countries and some issues of common concern. The ministers discussed political affairs in light of the reports relating to the current developments on the political arena at both Arab and international levels.

The Cabinet condemned strongly the attack on Irbil airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and the bombings that targeted a popular market in eastern Baghdad that left several people killed and wounded. It affirmed that Kuwait stands with Iraq and supports all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability, and stressed the Kuwaiti firm stance rejecting and condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet expressed deep sorrow over the incident of Egypt’s train overturning that led to the deaths and injuries of dozens of people. It voiced sincere condolences to Egypt’s President Abdelfatah Al-Sisi, the Egyptian people and the families of victims. – KUNA