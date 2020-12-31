KUWAIT: Ministers Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah in a group photo with Kuwait Army personnel during a tour at a military site north of Kuwait. – Defense Ministry photos

KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah on Wednesday made an inspecting tour to some military sites north of the country. During the tour, the two ministers were given a detailed presentation by the commanders on the sites they visited, and the nature of duties and missions achieved by the units, the Kuwaiti Army’s moral guidance and public relations department said in a press statement.

The chiefs of the military sites stressed readiness of their personnel, and the joint coordination and cooperation between the two ministries through carrying out several joint duties and missions, it added. Minister of Defense affirmed the importance of coordination and collaboration between the army and police, in light of the current regional situation that requires the utmost readiness and vigilance, it noted.

He also stressed the need of developing capabilities of the Kuwaiti Army’s personnel through providing the latest equipment in this domain. “This matter pushes us to accelerate necessarily the nationalization of the Kuwaiti Army’s staff,” he said, adding that this will top his priorities. This move will be made through offering privileges and incentives to encourage Kuwaiti youth to join the army, he pointed out. – KUNA