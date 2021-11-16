KUWAIT: Umm Al Hayman wastewater expansion project is the most vital venture in the Ministry’s development plan, Minister of Public Works and State for Municipal Affairs Dr Rana Al-Fares said yesterday. In a statement, Fares said this project is being executed in coordination by Kuwait’s Authority for Partnership Projects, the public and the private sectors.

Moreover, it envisages treating sewage water in southern areas in Kuwait. Its treatment capacity of 500,000 m3/d can be expanded in the future and ultimately reach 700,000 m3/d. The Ministry of Public Works won the best project award on sewage water treatment for the Umm Al-Hayman project (PFI AWARDS 2020), presented by Infrastructure Journal. – KUNA