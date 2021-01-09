Minister tours South Zour Power Plant



KUWAIT: Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Dr Mohammad Al-Fares visited the South Zour Power Plant yesterday to examine the process of work there.

Senior Ministry of Electricity and Water officials, plant directors and department managers accompanied the minister in the tour. Dr Fares held a meeting with directors of the ministry’s power plants’ department, in which he was briefed on plans and preparations ahead of the 2021 summer season, the ministry said in a statement to the press.

The minister expressed gratitude to workers and operators at power and water desalination plants around Kuwait for their efforts to maintain a stable supply despite increasing demand. — KUNA