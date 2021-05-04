KUWAIT: The Minister of Public Works and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr Rana Al-Fares signed a maintenance contract for fiber optic devices for the first and second stages at the ministry which is worth about KD 2.7 million ($9.2 million).

The undersecretary assistant for Communications and Support Services Sector at the Ministry, Engineer Manea Al-Ajmi, said in a press statement that the ministry has contracted with Nokia Company to provide development and operation of the Next Generation Network (NGN) to ensure that the devices continue to operate with the required efficiency.

He added that the contract also provides the latest developments in the world of technology to provide the best services to citizens and residents subscribing to optical fiber services. He pointed out that it is a three-year contract, indicating that there are penalties in breaching any clause of the contract. – KUNA