Minister regulates waste management at construction sites

Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleed Al-Jassem

KUWAIT: All contractors should provide waste containers at their construction sites in order to minimize risks caused by these wastes on the environment, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Waleed Al-Jassem said yesterday. Limiting the dumping of waste in construction sites will contribute to cleaner areas and healthier environment, he said in a statement to the press.

Jassem said he sent a letter to the Director General of Kuwait Municipality to oblige contractors to place containers in their construction sites to be used for their waste. Contractors violating the regulations would be held accountable, he added. – KUNA