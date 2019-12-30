Dr Ghadeer Aseeri

KUWAIT: Minister of Social Affairs Dr Ghadeer Aseeri said yesterday that grilling is a right guaranteed by the constitution to all National Assembly MPs. Minister Aseeri confirmed her commitment to the articles of the Kuwaiti Constitution and by-laws of the National Assembly.

“I am committed to the articles of the constitution and the internal regulations of the National Assembly and to the oath I performed before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, parliament and Kuwaiti people,” Aseeri said in a statement after the weekly cabinet meeting. Aseeri stressed she will complete work and reform process in the Ministry of Social Affairs and its government agencies.

MP Dr Adel Al-Damkhi on Sunday submitted to Acting National Assembly Speaker Essa Al-Kandari a motion to grill Minister of Social Affairs Dr Aseeri of a single topic, charging Dr Aseeri with disrupting cooperation among authorities and dishonoring her oath. The motion is set to be included in agenda of the parliamentary session on January 7, 2020. – KUNA