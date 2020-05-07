Minister puts end to end of school year speculation

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministries of Education and Higher Education are committed to a government decision to resume studies at public and private schools, colleges and universities on August 4, 2020, the minister confirmed, ending speculations of ending the academic year due to the virus.

Dr Saud Al-Harbi said the two ministries were complying with a February 26 government decision to suspend studies because of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

There is no intention to end the academic year, Harbi stressed, noting that he would submit a report to the government about this issue in mid-July. Harbi said ministries’ executives were meeting regularly to discuss best ways to resume studies as well as launching phase two of the online education. – KUNA