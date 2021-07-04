KUWAIT: State Minister for Municipal Affairs, State Minister for Housing and Urban Development Shaya Abdulrahman Al-Shaya met with members of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Esports Club, led by Abdulrahman Al-Ali, in presence of Secretary Faisal Abul and Treasurer Nada Al-Gharabally.

The meeting took place in coordination with Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council Abdullah Al-Mahri. The two sides discussed the club’s vision and current plans during the pandemic, along with its preparations for future events. Means of communications and development among the two parties were discussed with the aim of enhancing Kuwait’s esport, the club noted in a press statement.