KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah yesterday visited Kuwait International Fairground in Mishref, where a hall is being prepared to provide COVID-19 vaccines.

The ministry had announced in November that the BNT162 vaccine, developed by BioNTech and distributed by Pfizer, will arrive to Kuwait before the end of the year, noting that it will be subject to local health authorities’ approval.

Priority will be given to frontliners and people at risk, before the vaccine is made available to the public optionally and free of charge, the government had explained. – KUNA