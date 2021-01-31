KUWAIT: Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Services Affairs Abdullah Marafi inspected at Kuwait International Airport the latest regulatory and health measures following the Cabinet’s decision that airlines should conduct polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on all passengers arriving to the country.

In a statement to KUNA yesterday, Marafi said the task of checking passengers arriving at Kuwait International Airport will be assigned to airlines to ease the burden on health teams from Kuwait’s ministry of health, which have exerted great efforts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The airlines, in cooperation with the country’s ground services companies and local laboratories, will conduct PCR examinations of travelers arriving to the country, he added, underlining the health ministry will only monitor and supervise these swabs.

During Marafi’s tour, he commended the great efforts by the health ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) during this phase, which played a vital and clear role to confront the COVID-19 pandemic in various fields and sectors.

He appreciated the efforts of officials at the airport, including members of the interior ministry and customs, as well as all workers at the airport to serve passengers, facilitate arrival procedures and ensure utmost health security. All travelers and workers in the airport buildings should abide by health controls and guidelines issued by MoH or DGCA, he pointed out. – KUNA