KUWAIT: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) new building is a qualitative leap in modernizing the infrastructure of the aviation sector in the country, said Minister of State for Services Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Dr Abdullah Marafi yesterday.

In a statement on the sidelines of the building’s inauguration ceremony, in the presence of the DGCA President Sheikh Salman Al-Homoud Al-Sabah, the minister affirmed that the building will provide an appropriate and advanced environment to serve the civil aviation employees.

The building is characterized by a wonderful architectural facade, very advanced in design and construction, and it is one of the modern buildings in the country, he added. Furthermore, the minister expressed his appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of this project, whether workers in the civil aviation, the contractor implementing the project, the consulting office and all relevant government agencies.

Meanwhile, DGCA spokesman Saad Al-Otaibi stressed that the new building will achieve a qualitative leap to develop the general performance in the civil aviation and provide the appropriate environment for the employees with greater efficiency and higher productivity. – KUNA