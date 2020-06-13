KUWAIT: Efforts exerted by oil sector employees came in response to the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said the Oil Minister and Acting Electricity and Water Minister Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel Thursday. This came in a statement issued by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, on the sidelines of the field visit by the Minister accompanied by the KPC CEO Hashem Hashem to Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery to check the progress of the clean fuel project. He noted that the refining capacity in the units that were operated at Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery with its entire production units of 31 units amounted to 346,000 barrels per day, which constitutes approximately half of the total amount that the clean fuel project will produce after the completion of its work at the 800,000 BPD Mina Abdullah refinery. This vital project will develop the company’s transformative capabilities and enhance operational, reliability, and safety levels in the Mina Al-Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah refineries, he added. — KUNA