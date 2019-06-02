KUWAIT: Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Hamid Al-Azmi announced Saturday the final results of high school exams, 12th grade, for the academic year 2018-2019. “The average success rates across the educational directorates amount to 70.38 percent for the scientific section, 63.47 percent for the literary section, and 69.02 percent for the religious institute,” the minister said at a press conference this evening.

The success rates for the scientific section average in government-run schools hit 76.79 percent, in private schools 69.3 percent, in the educational centers 28.71 percent, and in home study 3.36 percent. The success rates for the literary section in government-run schools hit 73.54 percent, in private schools 50.33 percent, in the educational centers 44.02 percent, and in home study 8.21 percent, Dr Azmi revealed. “The averages for the religious institute topped 81.82 percent at government schools, 71 percent at centers, and 30.19 percent at home study,” he added. The minister thanked the staffers of his ministry and the ministries of interior and health for contributing to the success of the educational process and ensuring the safety of students throughout the academic year.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem congratulated the graduates of the high schools, particularly the distinguished students. He paid homage, in a tweet late Saturday, to the successful students and their parents who made “tremendous efforts” throughout the academic year. Ghanem also thanked the teachers and staffers of the Ministry of Education for their efforts to ensure the success and the orderliness of the educational process. He wished the students, males and females, more success in the coming academic study in order to be better able to serve their homeland. – KUNA