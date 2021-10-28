KUWAIT: The Holy Quran application, launched by Kuwait Finance House (KFH) on iOS and Android, stands as an added value that deepens the identity of the organization and contributes to the spread of the holy book of Allah. Also, it provides easy memorization and recitation process of the Holy Quran and highlights the meanings and interpretations of verses. The application has achieved an unprecedented and tremendous demand worldwide. Millions of people are using the application which has recorded the highest downloading ratio among similar applications. KFH is the first bank at the local and regional levels to place this application under the disposal of smart phone users.

KFH “Quran” application comprises several advantages which have rendered it as the center of interest. The application presents the Holy Quran in different colors that would allow the reader to read and recite the whole Quran easily. The application provides the facility to refer to the interpretation or translation of any of the Quran verses instantly. Also, it provides night reading advantage, and a report on the sequence of pages read and the reading time. The application contains the advantage of searching for verses text wise, in addition to several other advantages that provide easy and facilitated reading.

For Android devices, the application provides further additional functions e.g. vocal recitation by adding the best and most reputable reciters in the Arab world, verses interpretation ‘Al-Jalalain’, digital search facility, highlighting the required words in different colors, fast search for the required page, verse, Surat, chapter or volume; easy track of pages to suite different screens on Android devices, fast navigation for verse interpretations, application continuity when transferring to another application on Android devices, facility to choose comfortable colors as per modern technology and providing user with a report on the number of pages read or completed.

KFH is always keen on developing and updating all various applications and programs on smart phones, including the Holy Quran application according to the highest technology calibers. The new additions made on the application include the support of the new Madina Quran Text and the addition of side margins to enhance contents, displaying more than one page on the screen, compatibility to operate with another application on the screen, different several interpretations, night reading and other advantages that affirm KFH pioneering position in this technology field and the offering of modern products and services.

The Holy Quran application is one of contributions by which KFH aims to glorify, spread, and present the holy book of Allah for viewing, reading, memorization and recitation worldwide considering the major technological developments which the world is witnessing. KFH organizes annually and individually, on the local level, the KFH Recitation Competition during the holy month of Ramadan for “Baiti” and “Hesabi” category customers.

In this respect, KFH coordinates with specialized judges to implement the evaluation standards in a high transparency and professional manner. KFH presents valuable prizes to the winners within the children and youth categories (less than 25 years) according to applicable rules and regulations.