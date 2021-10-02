KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah highlighted the role of the national military service in fueling the spirit of national responsibility and allegiance among the Kuwaiti youths. “This role contributes to building the military personality capacity of the Kuwaiti youths, and promoting their personal skills and cultural identity,” he said.

The minister made the comments in a statement from the Presidency of the General Staff yesterday following an inspection tour of the national military service, the military judiciary institution and the military engineering facilities.

Sheikh Hamad Jaber conveyed the greetings and appreciation of His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister to the personnel of the Ministry of Defense. He thanked them for their continued dedication to serving the homeland and protecting its security and stability. – KUNA