KUWAIT: A 3.4-magnitude quake jolted the northern Rawdatain area at 9:19 pm on Friday, the national seismological network, an affiliate of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), reported. The epicenter of the quake was three kilometers underground, the network’s supervisor Abdullah Al-Enzi said. “Some residents felt the quake in Abdaly; it was followed by aftershocks ranging in magnitude between 1.2 and 2.2 degrees,” he added. – KUNA