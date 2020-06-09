Lea Michele has been accused of making life a “living hell” for ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware. Samantha joined the musical TV show – which Lea starred in – for its sixth and final season in 2015 and after Lea took to social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, Samantha called her out for being hypocritical. Lea, 33, wrote: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter.” And Samantha, 28, replied: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “’SH*T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… (sic).” Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell – who all co-starred in ‘Glee’ – reacted to the tweet in support of Samantha. Alex and Amber shared gifs, with Alex posting the “Get her, Jade” meme from RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race’, while Dabier wrote: “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE ‘I DIDNT BELONG THERE’ (sic).” ‘Community’ actress Yvette Nicole Brown showed her support for Samantha by writing: “I felt every one of those capital letters.” And Alex replied: “Felt like claps!!” Meanwhile, back in 2011, Hailee Steinfeld, now 23, revealed how Lea made her cry on the Paramount lot. She told J-14 magazine: “When I was auditioning for ‘True Grit’, I was on the Paramount lot. I was wearing clothes from the 1800s that were big and uncomfortable’. “’Glee’ also films on the lot and I love that show. “I saw Lea Michele just walking to her trailer, and I was like, “’That’s the girl from ‘Glee’. I’ve got to go ask for her autograph!’ “So I walked up to her and asked for her autograph, but she walked by and a guy came and said, ‘Sorry, now’s not a good time!’ “I was so sad! I was practically crying on the way home.”—Bang Showbiz