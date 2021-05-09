KUWAIT: Ambassador of Mexico Miguel Angel Isidro has the honor to extend his sincere congratulations and best wishes to His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister, the government and the people of the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the advent of “Eid-al-Fitr”, wishing the friendly people of Kuwait further prosperity and stability.

Ambassador Isidro added, “In recent years, Kuwait and Mexico have built a strategic partnership, continuously deepened mutual trust and achieved fruitful results in cooperation in various fields.

I attach great importance to the development of Mexico-Kuwait relations, and am willing to work closely with the government of the State of Kuwait to take the opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship and deepen cooperation in various fields, so as to bring benefits to the two countries and peoples. I look forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between Mexico and the State of Kuwait.”