By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Shooting Tournament continues today with the start of official training in the men’s skeet and trap, as well as the 50-meter rifle competitions. Meanwhile, the official archery training will take place later in the afternoon. Official contests for the women’s 10-meter air pistol and rifle will also take place today.

In the meantime, the junior’s finals in the 10-meter pistol and rifle were held at Kuwait Shooting Sport Club’s Jahra branch. Faisal Kamel Minwer won first place in the 10m pistol competition, while Bandar Fahad Al-Ghazi finished second and Fahad Torky Hussein third. Abdallah Musaed came first in the 10m rifle contest, followed by Muath Fahad Abdelaziz who came second and Torky Mubarak who finished third.

Kuwait Shooting Sport Club Assistant Treasurer Adnan Nasser Al-Ibrahim said the shooting community appreciates HH the Crown Prince’s support of the club and shooters, as well as having one of the most important tournaments in his name. He said that the number of shooters in the tournament is around 300; 150 of whom will compete in the shotgun event, 100 in the pistol and rifle and 50 in archery.

Acting technical shotgun Director Mishfi Al-Mutairi said in the meantime that the plan is set for the shotgun event, noting that ranges are ready and arrangements are made with the referees’s committee for timings of the preliminaries and finals. Meanwhile, Technical Director of the Pistol and Rifle Division at the Club Abdallah Al-Barakat said preliminaries and junior’s contests in the air pistol and rifle were carried out at KSSC Jahra branch. He said all the ranges are now ready and the tournament is moving according to plan.